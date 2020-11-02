Trump, Biden campaign on final day before election
November 02, 2020 12:05 PM
The 2020 US General Election officially takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, November 3. This past weekend saw a flurry of activity from both US President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, and their respective campaigns. Both the Democratic and Republican are hitting the campaign trail Monday. Plus, racism during the COVID-19 pandemic and protests continue in Belarus.