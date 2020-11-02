Trump, Biden campaign on final day before election

November 02, 2020 12:05 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 12:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The 2020 US General Election officially takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, November 3. This past weekend saw a flurry of activity from both US President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, and their respective campaigns. Both the Democratic and Republican are hitting the campaign trail Monday. Plus, racism during the COVID-19 pandemic and protests continue in Belarus.

Latest Episodes
Sun, 11/01/2020 - 10:30 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 01:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 01:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:30 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 01:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail