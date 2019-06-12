Trump, Biden Trade Barbs In Iowa

U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both took their political message to the mid-western state of Iowa Tuesday, each seeking to persuade 2020 voters that he is the one with the vision and strength to lead the nation. Trump and Biden have been trading barbs ever since Biden announced his candidacy in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, with Trump portraying the Democratic front-runner as lacking energy, and Biden criticizing Trump's aggressive style. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports barbs became sharper on both sides as the two appeared in the same state on the same day.