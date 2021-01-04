As Trump campaigns in Georgia, criticism mounts
January 04, 2021 10:30 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump is “just plain wrong” about election irregularities in Georgia, the state’s top elections official said Monday as the president headed to the southern state a day before a Senate runoff election that will determine the control of the chamber. Plus, the state of U.S.-Africa foreign relations. And how chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov choreographed "The Queen's Gambit."