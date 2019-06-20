US Politics

Trump Confers Medal of Freedom to Reagan-Era Economist

June 20, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump has conferred the nation's highest civilian honor on a Reagan era economist who helped popularize the notion that tax cuts pay for themselves through faster economic growth.  He awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Arthur Laffer in a ceremony Wednesday at the White House. The controversial economist is hailed by the Republicans but, as VOA Zlatica Hoke reports, many dispute the theory he promotes.

