Trump Confers Medal of Freedom to Reagan-Era Economist
June 20, 2019
Trump Confers Medal of Freedom to Reagan-Era Economist video player.
U.S. President Donald Trump has conferred the nation's highest civilian honor on a Reagan era economist who helped popularize the notion that tax cuts pay for themselves through faster economic growth. He awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Arthur Laffer in a ceremony Wednesday at the White House. The controversial economist is hailed by the Republicans but, as VOA Zlatica Hoke reports, many dispute the theory he promotes.