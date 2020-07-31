Trump Contrasts his Energy Dominance with Biden’s Climate Plan
July 31, 2020 01:08 AM
President Donald Trump was in Texas oil country this week, promoting his policy of "restoring energy dominance" in the U.S. while criticizing the clean energy climate plan of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara looks at how the two candidates plan to deal with an energy industry ravaged by the pandemic and tackle the challenges of global climate change.