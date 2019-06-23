USA

Trump Counting on His Base to Deliver in 2020

June 23, 2019 08:10 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump won under the U.S. electoral college system but lost the popular vote. His approval ratings have consistently been below 50 percent. Yet in a recent interview with TIME Magazine, Trump said he doesn't need to reach out to independent voters because his "base is so strong."  Who makes up Trump's base, what motivates them, and will their support be enough to deliver a second term for Trump? White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara traveled to Orlando, Florida for Trump's re-election campaign launch and brings back this report.

