Trump Criticizes China's Stance on Trade, But Not on Hong Kong
August 14, 2019 04:44 AM
Trump China WEB.mp4 video player.
U.S. President Donald Trump attacked China's trade and financial policies, but refused to criticize Beijing's pressure on Hong Kong. In a speech Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Trump said China has manipulated the World Trade Organization and the Chinese currency to its advantage. But he said tensions between Beijing and Hong Kong are to be resolved between them. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.