Trump Criticizes China's Stance on Trade, But Not on Hong Kong

August 14, 2019 04:44 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump attacked China's trade and financial policies, but refused to criticize Beijing's pressure on Hong Kong. In a speech Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Trump said China has manipulated the World Trade Organization and the Chinese currency to its advantage. But he said tensions between Beijing and Hong Kong are to be resolved between them. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

August 14, 2019
August 14, 2019
August 14, 2019
August 13, 2019
August 13, 2019
