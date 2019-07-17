US Politics

Trump Defiant Amid Charges of Racism for Targeting Democrats

July 17, 2019 05:01 AM
Trump Defiant Amid Charges of Racism for Targeting Democrats video player.
Embed

President Donald Trump and many of his Republican allies in Congress were on the defensive Tuesday after critics deplored what they said were racist comments and tweets by the president urging four Democratic congresswomen to return to their home countries for being critical of the U.S.  All four of the lawmakers are U.S. citizens, and three of them were born in the United States. This latest firestorm has exposed sharp divides on politics and race in the country, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone in Washington.

Latest Episodes
July 17, 2019
Niger’s Farmers Nurture Gao Trees & Re-Green the Country
Niger’s Farmers Nurture Gao Trees & Re-Green the Country
July 17, 2019
Michigan Celebrates Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Championship
Michigan Celebrates Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Championship
July 17, 2019
Defense Secretary Nominee Slams Turkey’s S-400 Deal as ‘Wrong’ and ‘Disappointing’
Defense Secretary Nominee Slams Turkey’s S-400 Deal as ‘Wrong’ and ‘Disappointing’
July 17, 2019
Trump Administration Claims Success With Iran Sanctions
Trump Administration Claims Success With Iran Sanctions
July 17, 2019
Survivors of Religious Persecution Speak Out Against Hate and Bigotry
Survivors of Religious Persecution Speak Out Against Hate and Bigotry