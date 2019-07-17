Trump Defiant Amid Charges of Racism for Targeting Democrats

President Donald Trump and many of his Republican allies in Congress were on the defensive Tuesday after critics deplored what they said were racist comments and tweets by the president urging four Democratic congresswomen to return to their home countries for being critical of the U.S. All four of the lawmakers are U.S. citizens, and three of them were born in the United States. This latest firestorm has exposed sharp divides on politics and race in the country, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone in Washington.