Trump Denies Political Motives for Ukraine Investigations; Diplomats’ Texts Concerning

October 5, 2019 01:22 AM
Trump Denies Political Motive in Ukraine Investigations; Diplomats' Texts Concerning
President Donald Trump emphasized corruption, not politics, is the motivation to ask foreign governments to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. But text messages suggest that U.S. diplomats were encouraging Ukraine's president to investigate Biden in exchange for a meeting he was seeking with Trump. VOA's Steve Redisch reports.Trump Denies Political Motives for Ukraine Investigations; Diplomats’ Texts Concerning 

By
Steve Redisch
