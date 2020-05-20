COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Doubles Down on WHO, Hydroxychloroquine

May 20, 2020
President Donald Trump is doubling down on his decision to take a controversial drug despite scant evidence that the anti-malaria drug is effective at stopping infection or cures patients with the coronavirus. On another front, the president is pushing forward with his threat to permanently withdraw funding from the World Health Organization. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.

 

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
