Trump Escalates Racially Charged Attacks Against Critics

U.S. President Donald Trump Monday further escalated racially charged attacks, calling a prominent African American civil rights activist a “con man.” This came after Trump criticized an African American congressman over the weekend, when he tweeted that the lawmaker's district in the city of Baltimore, Maryland, is what the president called a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. The president’s attacks have been widely condemned by Democrats as bigoted and racist but his supporters say pointing out his opponents’ bias and problems at home are fair game. More from VOA's Brian Padden.