Trump Faces Backlash Over Remark on Foreign Interference

U.S. Democrats swiftly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that there is nothing wrong with listening to information about a political opponent, even if it comes from a foreign country. Trump stunned even some fellow Republicans with his statement that he would accept information from a foreign government that could undermine his rival in the 2020 presidential election. In an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, aired late Wednesday, Trump said if he got such an offer, he would listen. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports critics see his remark as an invitation to foreign governments to further interfere with the U.S. democratic system at a time when lawmakers are trying to prevent a repeat of Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.