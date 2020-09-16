Trump Hails Abraham Accords as 'Smart Door' to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the signing of the “Abraham Accords” at the White House Tuesday, a deal that normalizes Israel’s relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Experts say the accords signify a shift away from the decades-long regional strategy that in exchange for diplomatic recognition, Israel must provide concessions to the two-state solution towards an independent Palestinian state. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.