Trump Holds Press Conference Amid Push for His Impeachment

September 26, 2019 02:17 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Democrats in Congress of failing to work for the American people. Speaking to reporters at the United Nations Wednesday, Trump said the impeachment inquiry against him was timed to take the attention away from the successful meetings he has had with foreign counterparts during the U.N. General Assembly. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.
 

