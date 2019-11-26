Trump Impeachment Drama Gets Attention, Mixed Reviews Around World

US Politics

November 26, 2019
As the impeachment process against U.S. President Donald Trump unfolds, it's not only Americans glued to their television sets. People around the world are fascinated by the political warfare in Washington and many say it shows American democracy in action. Trump is accused of improperly pressuring Ukraine to investigate the family of his political rival Joe Biden, a charge he strongly denies. From London to Delhi, Moscow to Johannesburg, Henry Ridgwell looks at world reaction to the impeachment process.

