Trump Impeachment Hearings Fuel Democratic President Debate
November 21, 2019 03:16 AM
The 2020 U.S. presidential election was back in the spotlight Wednesday in Atlanta, Georgia, where Democratic presidential contenders gathered for their fifth debate of the primary season. As VOA National correspondent Jim Malone reports from Washington, the impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump was a key focus of the debate.
