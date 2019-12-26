Trump Impeachment Reveals Deep Partisan Divides

2019 will be remembered as the year the U.S. House of Representatives impeached a president of the United States for just the third time in U.S. history. While it’s highly unlikely the Republican-majority US Senate will remove Donald Trump from office in 2020, lawmakers’ battles over impeachment exposed deep partisan divides that are changing the political discussion in the United States. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on this year’s political stalemate.

