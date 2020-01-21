Trump Impeachment Trial Could Be Election Factor in 2020

President Donald Trump has already made history as only the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. He now hopes to make history again by becoming the first impeached president to win re-election, given that he is likely to be acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, which begins today. The impeachment drama has kicked into high gear just as the 2020 presidential campaign enters a critical phase, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone.