Trump Insists Democrats are 'Bad' for Israel

August 22, 2019 01:24 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump again insisted American Jews should vote Republican because voting for a Democrat would show ignorance or a lack of loyalty. His original statement was part of an attack on four Democratic lawmakers, of whom two are not allowed to visit Israel, apparently at his behest. Many American Jews say Trump's questioning of their loyalty is akin to a historical trope that has fed xenophobia against Jews. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Israelis' reactions to Trump's remarks.
 

