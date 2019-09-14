US Politics

Trump Insists Economy Strong as He Pushes for Growth

September 14, 2019 02:13 AM
Trump Insists Economy is Strong While Pushing for Growth video player.
Embed
Link

President Donald Trump has pegged his re-election bid on the strength of the U.S. economy. Amid growing concerns of a potential slowdown, the president insists the economy is strong, at the same time he’s pushing for growth by floating another potential round of tax cuts and urging the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates further. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Latest Episodes
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 05:09
Voices of Migrants: Returned to Mexico
Voices of Migrants: Returned to Mexico
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 05:03
Voices of Migrants: Fleeing Violence, Crime
Voices of Migrants: Fleeing Violence, Crime
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 05:01
Voices of Migrants: Detained at the US-Mexico Border
Voices of Migrants: Detained at the US-Mexico Border
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 03:34
Changes in Vapers' Lungs Resemble Changes in Smokers' Lungs
Changes in Vapers' Lungs Resemble Changes in Smokers' Lungs
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 03:00
Sneaker Con Brings Footwear Enthusiasts Together
Sneaker Con Brings Footwear Enthusiasts Together