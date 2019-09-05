Trump Insists Iran Wants to Negotiate with US
September 5, 2019 12:56 PM
Despite tensions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump says a negotiated solution is possible. Trump told reporters Wednesday that Iranians "want to talk" and make a deal. His remarks came a day after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country will never negotiate with the U.S. but may consider multilateral talks if Washington removes all sanctions imposed on Iran. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Washington announced new measures against Tehran Wednesday.