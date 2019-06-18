US Politics

Trump to Launch Re-Election Bid Tuesday in Florida

June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump will officially launch his re-election campaign Tuesday in the key battleground state of Florida.  Trump is hoping voters will reward him at the polls next year for the strong U.S. economy.  But heading into the 2020 race, various polls show that Trump remains unpopular with a large swath of voters, often a danger sign for an incumbent president.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.

