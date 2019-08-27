Trump May Meet With Iran's Rouhani

USA

U.S. President Donald Trump says there is a good chance he will meet with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in the near future. Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Monday, Trump said he does not want Iranians to suffer under the economic sanctions but that the United States "can't let them have a nuclear weapon."  VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

