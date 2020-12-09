Trump not conceding, joins Supreme Court fight

December 09, 2020 10:30 PM
Embed
Listen
Trump not conceding, joins Supreme Court fight
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to carry on his fight to upend President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in last month’s nationwide election in a new Supreme Court case after the high court rejected an attempt to overturn Biden’s key win in the eastern battleground state of Pennsylvania. Plus, the significance of the FireEye hack. And a controversial movie debuts online.
 

Latest Episodes
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:30 PM
First COVID-19 vaccine administered
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles Yeager, center, poses for photos with pilots David Vincent, right, and Pete Ford, left, following a re-enactment flight commemorating Yeager's breaking of the sound barrier, Oct. 14, 2012.
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:30 PM
Brexit talks stall as deadline looms
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement regarding Brexit talks at the European Commission in…
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:05 PM
Brexit talks go down to the wire
Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrives at Brussels-South railway station, in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2020…