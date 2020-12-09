Trump not conceding, joins Supreme Court fight
December 09, 2020 10:30 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to carry on his fight to upend President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in last month’s nationwide election in a new Supreme Court case after the high court rejected an attempt to overturn Biden’s key win in the eastern battleground state of Pennsylvania. Plus, the significance of the FireEye hack. And a controversial movie debuts online.