Trump to Obtain Citizenship Data From Government Agencies

U.S. President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census and decided to get the information on people residing in the United States through other federal agencies. Speaking outside the White House Thursday, Trump blamed Democrats and "unfriendly" courts for creating obstacles to what he called a legitimate question. Opponents say the question would deter many non-citizens, legal or illegal, from participating in the census and that the skewed results would give Republicans more seats in the House of Representatives and other advantages. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.