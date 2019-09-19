USA

Trump Orders New 'Very Significant' Sanctions on Iran

September 19, 2019 02:32 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered additional sanctions against Iran after receiving reports that Tehran is most likely responsible for Saturday's attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. The president said Wednesday that he had directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to stiffen existing sanctions. He also named his fourth national security adviser  Wednesday. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
 

