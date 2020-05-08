Trump Prays for COVID-19 Victims, Blocks CDC’s Religious Guidelines
May 08, 2020 12:03 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump prayed for the lives lost to COVID-19 at the White House National Day of Prayer Service on Thursday. But as the country’s houses of worship begin to reopen, the administration is under fire for blocking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s draft guidelines for religious communities. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.