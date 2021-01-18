US Politics

As Trump Presidency Ends, Are Americans Ready to Move On?

January 18, 2021 08:52 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 18 MB
720p | 40 MB
1080p | 73 MB
Original | 77 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Americans are getting ready to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden after one of the nation’s most contentious elections and a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. Mike O’Sullivan reports on the mood of the nation as the United States transitions into its next political phase.

Camera: Genia Dulot, Natasha Mozgovaya, Jose Pernalete

Mike O'Sullivan
By
Mike O'Sullivan
Latest Episodes
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 12:17 PM
Pakistan Builds Fence Along Border with Pakistan
A soldier stands guard along the border fence outside the Kitton outpost on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan,…
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 11:55 AM
Somalia Still Counts on US Air Support Against al-Shabab
Somalia Still Counts on US Air Support against al-Shabab
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 19, 2021
A54 January 19
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 11:55 AM
Skirting the Water: An Electric Bike Opens Up New Horizons for Bikers
Skirting the Water: An Electric Bike Opens Up New Horizons for Bikers
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 07:40 AM
In Just Six Hours, New First Family is Moved into White House
In Just Six Hours, New First Family is Moved into White House