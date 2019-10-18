US Politics

Trump Rallies Supporters in Texas

October 18, 2019 01:56 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Texas Thursday evening to drum up support in a state that may be shaping up to become a battleground in the upcoming 2020 national election. Trump rallied as news broke about the cease-fire announced by White House officials and Turkey in its assault on Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Dallas.
 

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
