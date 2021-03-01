USA

Trump Reaffirms Control of Republican Party, Hints at 2024 Run

March 01, 2021 12:21 AM
Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s policies and reaffirmed leadership of the Republican Party at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida on Sunday, his first major speech after leaving office. He hinted but did not confirm whether he will run again in 2024. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.  

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
