Trump Rejects Criticism on Syria, Invites Erdogan to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump denies that the United States has abandoned Kurds in Syria ahead of Turkey's planned invasion on Kurdish-held territories in northern Syria. In a tweet Tuesday, Trump said that "any unforced and unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy." But Syrian Kurdish fighters who were crucial in an offensive that defeated Islamic State terrorists in Syria say Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the area puts them in grave danger. Leaders of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces told VOA Kurdish Service reporters in northern Syria that with U.S. troops out of the way, Turkey is determined to wipe out Kurds from northern Syria. The SDF alliance says it is now considering a partnership with Syrian President Bashar Assad to repel the Turkish military. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.