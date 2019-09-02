USA

Trump Remains Non-committal On Gun Control Despite New Shooting In Texas

September 2, 2019 06:04 AM
Trump Remains Non-committal On Gun Control Despite New Shooting In Texas video player.
Embed
Link

U.S. President Donald Trump is praising law enforcement in West Texas where seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire on people after fleeing a traffic stop. Trump on Sunday called the shooting rampage "a very sad situation." But when asked what legislation might result from the shooting, he did not have a definitive answer. Despite the rising toll from mass shooting in the United States, many politicians are reluctant to call for tougher gun control laws for fear of losing the votes of gun rights supporters and campaign contributions from the gun lobby. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Latest Episodes
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 06:03
Study Shows Healthy Seniors Benefit from Hardcore Exercise
Study Shows Healthy Seniors Benefit from Hardcore Exercise
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 06:00
Britain Set For Explosive Week Ahead In Brexit Showdown
Britain Set For Explosive Week Ahead In Brexit Showdown
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 05:58
Africa's AfroBeats Are Taking Over International Airwaves
Africa's AfroBeats Are Taking Over International Airwaves
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 15:29
Dorian Batters Bahamas, Headed for Florida
Dorian Batters Bahamas, Headed for Florida
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 05:03
Women Kickboxer in Afghanistan Challenging Norms, and Other Women
Women Kickboxer in Afghanistan Challenging Norms, and Other Women