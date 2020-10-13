Trump Remains Popular in Israel as US Election Looms
October 13, 2020 08:59 AM
Israelis and Palestinians are closely following the U.S. elections. For many in Israel, incumbent Donald Trump is the most pro-Israeli U.S. president in history. Some in the Jewish state fear that a Joe Biden victory could mean a change in U.S. foreign policy – one that Palestinians would welcome. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.
Videographer: Ricki Rosen