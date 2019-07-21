US Politics

Trump Renews Attacks on 4 Congresswomen of Color

July 21, 2019 04:55 PM
President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks aimed at four Democratic congresswomen of color, alleging Sunday they are not "capable of loving our Country."   This follows days of similar statements by the president. Critics have deemed his recent comments about Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan as ‘racist.’

