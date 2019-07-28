Trump Renews Twitter Attacks Against Maryland Lawmaker, District
July 28, 2019 09:33 PM
Trump Renews Twitter Attacks Against Maryland Lawmaker, District video player.
In a series of tweets over the weekend, U.S. President Trump lashed out against one of his most vocal Democratic critics, attacking Congressman Elijah Cummings and calling the Maryland lawmaker’s district “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” The comments sparked backlash from critics calling the language racist and unacceptable. VOA’s Elizabeth Cherneff has more.