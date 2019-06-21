Trump Reportedly Approved Military Retaliation after Iran Shootdown of US Drone
June 21, 2019 04:52 AM
National security officials in Washington are declining comment on newspaper reports that U.S. President Donald Trump approved military strikes against in Iran on Thursday, but then pulled back from launching them for unknown reasons. Trump initially authorized attacks on a handful of Iranian targets, such as radar and missile batteries, according to The New York Times and Washington Post. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.