USA

Trump Retains Latitude to Strike Iran

June 30, 2019 04:42 PM
Trump Retains Latitude to Strike Iran video player.
Embed

Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump enters the week bolstered by Senate action that indirectly affirmed his latitude to order military strikes against Iran. VOA’s Michael Bowman reports, late last week the Senate defeated an effort to force Trump to obtain congressional approval for any non-defensive military action taken against the Islamic nation.

Latest Episodes
June 30, 2019
Trump Meets Kim at DMZ, Crosses Into North Korea
Trump Meets Kim at DMZ, Crosses Into North Korea
June 30, 2019
Pittsburgh Confesses Its Love For Beer, Turns Church Into Brewery
The Church Brew Works
June 30, 2019
Midwifery Students Learn How to Use Cutting-Edge Technology to Bring Life into the World
Health Tech Midwifery
June 30, 2019
Inside the NYC Subway System's Competitive Music World
NY Subway Musicians
June 30, 2019
Scientists Teach Robots to Use Experience to Perform Better
THINKING ROBOTS