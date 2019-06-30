Trump Retains Latitude to Strike Iran
June 30, 2019 04:42 PM
Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump enters the week bolstered by Senate action that indirectly affirmed his latitude to order military strikes against Iran. VOA’s Michael Bowman reports, late last week the Senate defeated an effort to force Trump to obtain congressional approval for any non-defensive military action taken against the Islamic nation.