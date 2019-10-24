Impeachment Inquiry

Trump Seeking to Dismiss Impeachment Probe as Another Witch Hunt

October 24, 2019 01:43 AM
Trump Seeking to Dismiss Impeachment Probe as Another Witch Hunt video player.
U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress are seeking to undermine Democrat-led efforts to build a case for the president's impeachment. Trump dismissed the impeachment inquiry as another witch hunt against him while the Republicans are disparaging the investigative process as secretive and undemocratic. Critics say the Republican effort is aimed at taking attention from recent damaging testimonies on the administration's dealings with Ukraine. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.

Zlatica Hoke
