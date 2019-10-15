USA

Trump Set to Sanction Turkey Over Incursion to Northern Syria

October 15, 2019 06:03 AM
The Trump administration is set to impose economic sanctions on Turkey, potentially as early as this week, for its military incursion into Syria. Ankara launched the offensive last week, after President Donald Trump abruptly pulled American forces from Northern Syria, where they had kept a fragile peace among competing forces. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
