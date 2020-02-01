Trump Signs Executive Order in Effort to Combat Human Trafficking

The Trump administration is bringing renewed attention to the issue of human trafficking in the United States. The White House marked the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act by announcing new measures to strengthen prosecution for traffickers and support services for victims. VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports from the White House that activists and survivors of human trafficking welcome increased efforts to fight the problem, though many of them see mixed messages in the president’s pledge to fight human trafficking and his crackdown on illegal migrants.