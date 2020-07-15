Trump Signs Hong Kong Bill, Attacks Biden on China
July 15, 2020 08:19 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation that slaps sanctions on Chinese officials who undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy, and an executive order that ends preferential treatment to the Chinese special autonomous region. In his remarks, Trump sought to portray himself as tougher on China than his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.