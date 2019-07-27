Trump Stirs Death Penalty Debate in U.S
July 27, 2019 12:46 AM
Trump Stirs Death Penalty Debate in U.S video player.
In response to President Donald Trump's call for tougher penalties on violent crimes, the U.S. Justice Department this week lifted a federal moratorium on the death penalty. VOA's Brian Padden reports this controversial decision has been denounced by opponents as immoral and inhumane, but advocates say imposing the ultimate punishment for the ultimate crime is the right thing to do, and is supported by a majority of Americans.