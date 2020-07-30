US Politics

Trump Suggests Election Delay, Pompeo Questioned About US Democracy

July 30, 2020 10:08 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested voting by mail could lead to a fraudulent November 3rd presidential election and asked whether the vote should be delayed. Trump's tweet sparked a debate on election security on Capitol Hill, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was testifying. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington. 

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
