Trump Suggests Election Delay, Pompeo Questioned About US Democracy
July 30, 2020 10:08 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested voting by mail could lead to a fraudulent November 3rd presidential election and asked whether the vote should be delayed. Trump's tweet sparked a debate on election security on Capitol Hill, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was testifying. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.