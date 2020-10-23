Trump Supreme Court Nominee Advances to Confirmation Vote Next Week

U.S. Senate Judiciary Republicans on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, despite protests by Democrats the vote is too close to Election Day. VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson looks ahead to the Senate confirmation vote next week.

Camera: Adam Greenbaum Producers: Katherine Gypson, Emma Morris, Victoria Sneeden, Michael Rummel