Trump Supreme Court Nominee Advances to Confirmation Vote Next Week

October 23, 2020 01:30 AM
U.S. Senate Judiciary Republicans on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, despite protests by Democrats the vote is too close to Election Day. VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson looks ahead to the Senate confirmation vote next week.
Camera: Adam Greenbaum    Producers: Katherine Gypson, Emma Morris, Victoria Sneeden, Michael Rummel

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
