Trump Supreme Court Nominee’s Impact on American Life Expected to be Profound

U.S. lawmakers have been meeting this week with President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who would fill the seat left empty by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. If confirmed as expected, Barrett will have a critical impact on court decisions on a range of issues impacting life in the United States, from abortion to health care to this November's presidential election. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.

Camera: Henry Hernandez

Produced by: Katherine Gypson