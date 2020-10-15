Trump Supreme Court Pick Nears Confirmation Vote

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, cleared the first hurdle to her confirmation this week. In four marathon hearing days, Barrett deflected questions on how she would rule on issues from abortion to the election to gun rights. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the next steps in the process.

