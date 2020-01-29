Trump Impeachment

Trump Team Closes Impeachment Defense

January 29, 2020 12:13 AM
Embed

Lawyers for US President Donald Trump closed their defense Tuesday, telling the 100 senators weighing his removal from office he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine. The first phase of the Senate impeachment trial comes to a close amid a fight over admitting new evidence and witnesses – including former National Security Advisor John Bolton – into the next phase. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on what’s next on Capitol Hill.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 22:52
Iran Plane Crash Cover-Up Shows Widening Split in State Media
Iran Plane Crash Cover-Up Shows Widening Split in State Media
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 20:35
US Military Recovers Remains from Afghanistan Plane Crash
US Military Recovers Remains from Afghanistan Plane Crash
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 11:39
California High School Forces Students to Lock Away Phones
California High School Forces Students to Lock Away Phones
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 10:30
US Fans Recall NBA Star Kobe Bryant as an Inspiration
Fans Recall Kobe Bryant as an Inspiration
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 10:24
Iraqi Protesters Defiant as Prominent Cleric Withdraws Support
Iraqi Protesters Defiant as Clashes Intensify