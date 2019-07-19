Trump Tells Four Liberal Members of Congress to Leave Country

Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the week's headlines including President Trump telling four members of Congress they could leave the country if they were unhappy and go back to the countries they came, a top U.S. diplomat visits Latin America for a regional security conference. Join moderator Michael Williams, Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington, Nahal Toosi-Foreign Affairs Correspondent at Politico, and Kimberly Adams-Correspondent for Marketplace, as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.