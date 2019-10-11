Europe

Trump Threatens Turkey with Consequences if Civilians Hurt in Offensive on Kurds

October 11, 2019 02:50 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. mission of defeating Islamic State in Syria is accomplished and that he plans to keep Turkey in line through economy and not military power. Trump told reporters Thursday that there are no U.S. combat forces in Syria and he does not think Americans would want to send thousands of troops to fight there. Turkey's assault on Kurdish-held villages in northern Syria has sparked an exodus of civilians from their homes and is threatening to exacerbate a humanitarian crisis in the region. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
 

Zlatica Hoke
