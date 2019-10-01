US Politics

Trump Threatens Whistleblower as Democrats Move to Impeach

October 1, 2019 05:54 AM
The controversy over U.S. President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president continues, with Trump threatening both the whistleblower who outlined a detailed complaint about Trump's actions as well as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who is now leading the impeachment inquiry. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.

